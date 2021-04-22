A team from West High and the STEAM academy at River Islands were among the top app design winners bringing home $5,000 at the 5th annual H2O Hackathon held virtually on Saturday.
Middle school, high school and college teams were tasked with designing an app that could help solve the problem of harmful algal blooms in the San Francisco Bay-Delta Estuary.
Teams were given the assignment at 8:30 and then had six hours to design an app which was then presented to a panel of judges.
In the high school division Wolfpack Tau won the Cal Water Golden Spigot award and $5,000 with Wolfpack Alpha taking third place and a $500 prize. A team from Cesar Chavez High in Stockton placed second.
In the middle school division, the Dream Team from the STEAM Academy at River Islands in the Banta Elementary School District finished in first place taking the Cal Water Golden Spigot award and a $5,000 prize. Hack Overflow from Questa Elementary in Mountain House finished second earning a $1,000 award. A Lodi Middle School team took third.
In the college division San Joaquin Delta College’s Random Access Memories won first place, HackitWithBrackets was second and We Don’t Byte finished third.
More than 120 students on 35 teams took part in this year’s competition which was organized by the San Joaquin Office of Education and iHub of San Joaquin. The event had experts involved in water management, water resources and conservation along with coding experts to talk with the students and help them with information and ideas.
New this year, a Mousalimas Innovation Award was announced for the competition, named after retiring county education superintendent James Mousalimas.
Mountain House High’s # 1 M team took the new award and $200 prize.
A video of the awards presentation and team presentation of their apps can be viewed at www.h2ohackathon.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.