Students at West High remembered people who have died with an artistic expression as the took part in the fourth annual Dia de los Muertos Student Art Show held Monday and Tuesday in the school’s art gallery.
Art teacher Alex Nelson said about 150 students in art class, floriculture and Spanish classes spent about three weeks creating the skull, skeletons and alters.
Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead is traditionally observed on Nov. 1 and 2 when people gather to remember relatives and friends who have died, celebrating their lives and helping with their spiritual journey in the afterlife.
Art projects from students included painted skulls, skull paintings, decorated river rocks and shoebox alter scenes.
The art gallery had a large ofrenda display the length of the art gallery with students creating all the art from paper decorations to the floral displays.
Last year’s Dia de los Muertos art show was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.