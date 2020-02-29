The Tracy City Center Association publishes monthly news about events and businesses in downtown Tracy.
March 5: Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party — Join us as we celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss! The party at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts includes story time, an art activity, treats, and a hat and party favor for each guest! (Tickets are sold out.)
March 7: Morris Day & The Time — The Time was originally created as Prince’s alter ego to be seen as the cool, streetwise funk band contrasting with Prince’s more soulful R&B sound. After looking at several lead vocalists, Prince wanted someone with mad talent, so he cast his high school friend — the funky, the fabulous Morris Day. Soon after, Morris Day and the Time were cast in “Purple Rain,” which captured the exploding Minneapolis music scene at its peak. Tickets range from $63-$85 and are available for purchase at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts box office, 715 Central Ave., or online at www.atthegrand.org.
March 21: Taiko Project — Taiko Project seeks to create a truly American style of taiko, blending traditional forms with an innovative and fresh approach to the Japanese drum. Tickets range from $25-$45 and are available for purchase at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts Box Office, or online at www.atthegrand.org.
March 27: Queen Nation: Tribute to the Music of Queen — Come out and enjoy an evening that is sure to bring you back to the golden age of a vintage Queen concert. The original Queen was led by the all-time great performer Freddie Mercury, who was arguably one of the most powerful front men in one of the most iconic rock groups in rock ’n’ roll history. It’s hard to match the entertainment power Queen had in the rock concert world, but Queen Nation comes very close. Tickets range from $25-$35 and are available for purchase at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts box office or online at www.atthegrand.org.
March 28: Tracy City Center Association's Spring Sidewalk Sale — Select merchants will be participating in the annual Spring Sidewalk Sale from noon-3 p.m.
Save the date
- April 4: Taps on Tenth
- April 4-Oct. 31: Spring Farmers Market returns to 10th Street
