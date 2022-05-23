Williams Middle School held its first live art show since 2019 after the 2020 and 2021 shows were cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions. Art and history teacher Nicholas Kerin organized and hosted the event with the theme of “Peace and Happiness,” and enjoyed seeing the huge turnout. The event included music from student and faculty musicians led by music teacher Dave Villa, as well as food and a PowerPoint slide show of the students with their paintings. A slide show of the artwork and the students is at https://williams.tracy.k12.ca.us/activities-programs/art-show.

