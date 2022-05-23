Williams Middle School held its first live art show since 2019 after the 2020 and 2021 shows were cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions. Art and history teacher Nicholas Kerin organized and hosted the event with the theme of “Peace and Happiness,” and enjoyed seeing the huge turnout. The event included music from student and faculty musicians led by music teacher Dave Villa, as well as food and a PowerPoint slide show of the students with their paintings. A slide show of the artwork and the students is at https://williams.tracy.k12.ca.us/activities-programs/art-show.
Williams MS hosts first live art show since 2019
tpnews
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man gets 21 years for 2019 Carlton Way homicide
- City considers steps to reclaim El Pescadero Park
- Appeals court upholds rejection of Surland development agreement
- Death notices May 20
- Planners revoke local nightclub’s use permit
- West High JROTC cadet receives appointment to Air Force Academy
- Police Log: Woman reports dirty deal from cleaning service
- Fire burns field south of DVI
- New Access Control Point dedicated at DLA Distribution depot
- Maldonado, Contreras married at St. Bernard’s
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
May 29
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 26
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 17
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.