A new civic art project was unveiled on window shades that will stretch across the front of the art galleries at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts along Central Avenue.
Four artists are featured on 14 custom-fabricated shades that were rolled down altogether for display for the first time during the debut Wednesday morning.
Kim Scarlata, division manager at the Grand Theatre said the project came about because the existing blinds that covered the galleries’ windows sometimes gave a wrong impression.
“We had an ongoing issue with when the shades are closed at the Grand it looks like the whole place is closed and a lot of times it’s not,” Scarlata said. “It’s open but were switching over a gallery exhibit so we’ve had to close the shades.”
She said the staff brainstormed and came up with a plan to add art to the shades that roll down across the windows.
As the conversation continued they decided to make it a public art project that would be a collaboration between the Grand, the Tracy Arts Commission and the Grand Foundation who helped pay for the window shades.
“It’s an all around feel-good project. I’m so excited that the art is beautiful,” Scarlata said. “When you see the shades you’re going to be truly amazed.”
The window shade are five large-format art works in painting and photography split between the 14 shades for windows that stretch across the front of the Grand Galleries, from the corner of Seventh Street to the Grand’s main entrance, and are views as a mural from the sidewalk.
The window shades art was created by artists Alyn Brereton of Modesto, Angela Johal of Livermore, Delbert Park of Tracy and Mark Roberts of Antioch.
Karen Weaver, Grand Foundation treasurer and chair of the endowment committee, said the foundation was happy to support the project and she was excited to see the final product.
“Seeing them on paper I can’t wait to see them in person,” Weaver said. “The art that we chose, it really reflects our community, reflects what we’re about and that’s local artists supporting the community.”
William Wilson, cultural art manager, said the project took about one year from concept to completion.
The shades were made and installed by OrangePiel from the Bay Area, one of only two companies in the United States that are capable of printing the original artwork onto large size shades at a very high resolution.
A group of city officials, some of the artists and residents watched as the window shades were unrolled together for the first time since their installation.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
