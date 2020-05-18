Tracy City Councilman Dan Arriola gained the spotlight last week as the People For the American Way’s Young Elected Officials Network named him to their “35 Under 35” list for 2020.
The list recognizes elected officials for their roles in shaping local, state and national policy. The Young Elected Officials Network, founded in 2005, includes more than 1,300 members across the U.S.
People For the American Way states that “The ‘35 Under 35’ list recognizes impactful young elected officials at all levels of government who have advanced progressive change, made meaningful impacts on their communities and contributed to the growth of the YEO Network and the progressive pipeline.”
The network cites Arriola’s status as the youngest-ever member of the Tracy City Council, and the city’s first openly LGBTQ elected official.
Arriola, 30, was elected to the council in 2018 after serving on the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education. He is a deputy district attorney for San Joaquin County and was the political science valedictorian at UCLA in 2011 and student body president at University of Southern California Law School in 2014.
The list also recognized Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs and Stockton Unified School District Trustee Lange Luntao.
