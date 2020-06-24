If You Go

Adults can buy safe and sane fireworks from 10 local nonprofits to use at home in Tracy between Sunday and July 4. Here’s where to find them:

• Become One Voice — 2994 W. Grant Line Road, near Adrian’s Beauty College.

• City On a Hill Mission Church — 3225 N. Tracy Blvd., near La Plaza Market.

• Fix’d Inc. — 2461 Naglee Road, near The Home Depot.

• Mountain’s Hope Community Worship Center — 875 S. Tracy Blvd., near Save Mart Supermarkets.

• Order of the Eastern Star Joaquin Chapter 348 — 1122 W. 11th St., near AutoZone.

• Sister City Association of Tracy Inc. — 3010 W. Grant Line Road, near Walmart.

• Supporting Others As they Rise (SOAR) — 1801 W. 11th St., near Safeway.

• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church — 1330 N. Tracy Blvd., near Grace Church.

• Tracy Community Church — 1950 W. 11th St., near FoodMaxx.

• West High Home Field Advantage — 2513 N. Tracy Blvd., near Van’s Ace Hardware and Big Lots.

Booths will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The safe and sane fireworks they sell can be used between noon and 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from noon to midnight on the Fourth of July.