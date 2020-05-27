Everyone living through the COVID-19 pandemic has experienced it differently, and the California State Archives wants to preserve people’s stories now, while the experience is fresh.
Some people have been sick and recovered. Some have lost loved ones. Many have lost jobs. Others have worked extra hours under extraordinary conditions. Schools, churches and events of all kinds have been closed and moved online as people stay at home under state and local orders.
By telling their stories now, people can provide in-the-moment primary sources for future historians.
A new project, the California COVID-19 Archive, is collecting submissions now. Those who wish to participate can fill out a form online at CaliforniaCOVID19archive.sos.ca.gov. Details of how submissions may be used can be found at the end of the form.
Questions can be emailed to cacovid19archive@sos.ca.gov.
