The Interact clubs from Kimball and Millennium High schools helped the City of Tracy with some of the landscaping along the city’s busy streets on Saturday, partly as a way to commemorate Earth Day, which was on April 22, and also as a monthly service project for the clubs.
Millennium senior Zeenat Entezar, president of her school’s Interact Club, said she coordinated with the city’s public works department to put in some drought tolerant plants. Tracy Public Works Supervisor John Newman explained that the “society garlic” plants at the corner of Sycamore Parkway and Sienna Park Drive are part of a city pilot project to see how well certain drought tolerant plants thrive in the city’s landscaped areas.
The Kimball club removed some old bushes and prepared a strip of soil for new landscaping along 11th Street in front of Plasencia Fields. Kimball senior Claire Keller, president of the Kimball Interact Club, said the group planned to plant some trees as well.
“It’s pretty hard work but we have a lot of people, so it will go quickly,” she said.
The Interact Clubs serve as the youth auxiliary to Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club, and in addition to planning and leading their own projects, the clubs also volunteer with the Rotary Club’s events, including the annual Shrimp Dinner and Senior Thanksgiving Dinner.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.