The plaza in front of Tracy City Hall was filled Tuesday with friends and family members of Amrik Wander and Arvind Ram, two Tracy men who were killed in a car crash Friday night on MacArthur Drive.
During the 2-hour vigil a crowd of about 300 people filled the plaza around the fountain to hear prayers as well as stories and memories of two men who by all accounts had a natural ability to make friends throughout the community.
The two became well-known in town during Wander’s two runs for Tracy City Council, with Ram involved in his campaign. Though Wander just missed being elected in 2020 and again in 2022, placing third both times, they continued to stay engaged with the people, community groups and public agencies they met, and they continued to make even more connections.
Their close friend Harry Dhillon of Mountain House hosted the program, adding that the large crowd of people from around the community filling the plaza nearly to capacity was a testament to the influence they had in the community.
“You see all of the communities together today. You all showed up to pay respect and homage to Amrit Singh and Arvind Ram, and the family, friends are thankful that you took the time out today for this sorrowful day,” Dhillon said.
Photos of the two men were displayed with candles and flowers and the vigil began and ended with recorded chants of “Waheguru,” generally translated as “Wonderful God,” and in Sikh tradition is presented as way to bring the divine light in to replace the darkness. Bai Lakhwinder Singh of Tracy Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple on Clover Road offered a prayer, as did Ram Prasad of Shiva Vishnu Temple of Stockton, offering a Hindu prayer.
Dhillon acknowledged Wander’s family, including his wife, Pawan, son Jovan, 9, and daughter, Japji, 4, as well as his parents. Ram’s parents and uncle and sister also were present.
Wander’s cousin, Gurpiar Singh Sidhu, talked about Wander’s arrival in the U.S. 10 years ago, his career as a senior web developer, and how he established himself as someone determined to be influential in his community.
“He was a man of his word, a problem solver, a man you will see always smiling,” Sidhu said. “And Arvind, the person we always called ‘Baahubali’ -- that’s like the Indian Superman name -- he always hugs you.”
“It’s very hard for both of the families. The two people we have lost, they’ve given their smiles, they give their time,” he added. “I think Amrik and Arvind, they touched many of our hearts. They will be known for years.”
Dr. Savneet Kaur, physician for Wander and his family, described a man who was always curious and eager to learn about anything he could and had a very straightforward approach that radiated out to everything he set his mind to.
“I think it was his simplicity, his simple rawness that attracted me. This guy, he wants to make a difference. He wants to do something different for the community,” she said, adding that when he ran for city council he shared that his vision for leadership was to find people that he could influence to make a difference.
“He always used to tell me, it’s not just that you are going to do this for the Punjabi community. It is for everybody.”
“Everybody is here, clearly, showing their love, affection and support. The family has welcomed me over the last year as their own. I see that Amrik has left a lot of love and a lot of courage amongst us, and Pawan, Joban, Japji, I promise you that. I always used to say, ‘Amrik I’m your friend forever no matter what,’ so you guys, I am going to be your friend for life.”
Kaur added that she lost her own father when she was 6, and knows how much the men’s families will need community support.
“They are gone. What they have left behind is a huge responsibility,” she said. “I can tell you, this pain will never end, but we can make it bearable for them if we all stand together and support them in every way possible.”
Speakers included several other friends, plus local dignitaries and elected officials. Mayor Nancy Young spoke, as did San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman and Tracy City Council members Dan Evans and Eleassia Davis, all describing both men as close friends. Jaime Medina, who ran for council in 2020, said that even though he and Wander ran against each other, finishing just a few-hundred votes apart, the campaign experience led to a lasting bond.
“As Arvind would say, you’re not a friend, bro, you’re family,” Medina said.
Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua said he too had become close with both men over the past several years.
“For those who knew Arvind, he had a glow that, when he was around all of you guys, he made you glow. He made you shine. He made you proud of who you are. He never put himself first. He always praised you, raised you, wanted to make you stronger,” he said, adding that he developed a respect for Wander as one of the city’s emerging leaders.
“He loved his community and he was a fighter, and that’s the thing that puts us out together. We’re all fighters.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
