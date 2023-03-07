No one was injured when a portion of a drive-through overhang collapsed on two cars at a McDonalds on East 11th Street Monday afternoon.
Kaylin Heefner, police community relations coordinator, said at 1:19 p.m. patrol officers along with South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a report of an overhang at McDonald’s, 236 E. 11th Street, that had broken away and landed on two cars stopped at the drive through windows on the south side of the building.
Heefner said no one was reported injured when the section of overhang roughly 60-feet long of wood and shingles fell on the cars.
City Code enforcement officers determined that the nails that were securing the overhang to the wall had withdrawn from where they were secured prior to the collapse.
As of Tuesday the drive-through was fenced off with the two damaged car and overhang section still there. The inside of the restaurant remains open for business, with repair work to begin following the city’s Building Department permitting process.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
