Chart toppers from the 70s and 80s Pablo Cruise will open the season at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Downtown Tracy on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. in the band’s only California stop on its current tour.
In 1975 Pablo Cruise released its first A&M album simply titled Pablo Cruise. The album cover was shot in the tropical gardens of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and it featured a huge gorilla standing front and center. The band, David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion) were nowhere in sight.
At that point there was a bit of a mystique surrounding Pablo Cruise, and when asked what Pablo Cruise meant, the well-rehearsed answer went something like this: “Pablo” represents an honest, real, down to earth individual, and “Cruise” depicts his fun-loving, easy going attitude towards life. In essence that’s what Pablo Cruise music is all about.
From 1975 to 1985 the band toured the United States, Canada and Japan and reached the top 10 with hits like “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?” and “Love Will Find A Way,” and others. The band went on to sell several million albums and singles and established themselves as well respected writers and performers.
In 2005 a reunited Pablo Cruise picked up where they left off and today the band performs all over the U.S. and Canada, bringing more energy and excitement to the stage than ever before with the addition of Larry Antonino and Robbie Wyckoff.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.