New home construction has continued on a brisk pace through 2021 and into 2022, with the Ellis and Tracy Hills developments at the southwest part of town driving recent new home construction.
According to the latest numbers from the city of Tracy’s Development and Engineering Services Department, the city issued 745 building permits for single-family homes in the past year, covering the fiscal year from July 2021 through June 2022.
It’s the fourth consecutive year that the city has issued more than 500 permits for new homes in a year, with the current rate of construction closing in on the maximum allowed by the city’s growth management ordinance.
The ordinance, based on Measure A, passed by Tracy voters in 2000, allows up to 750 permits for new homes in a single year, or an average of 600 new homes. Before that the city allowed limits of 1,500 homes per-year, or an average of 1,200 per-year.
The 745 new homes over the past 12 months are the most since 2004, when the Measure A limits took hold. The total was 672 in 2020-21, 547 in 2019-20, and 581 in 2018-19, which was the first year that new homes were built in Tracy Hills. In 2017-18 the city issued 275 permits for new houses.
Building permit records issued by the city this month show that new homes being built by Landsea Homes in Ellis on the north side of Linne Road between Corral Hollow and Lammers roads took up most of the permits so far in 2022 as that development expands west toward Lammers Road.
The biggest single month for building permits in the past year was December 2021 when 407 permits were issued, mostly for Lennar Homes of California within the Tracy Hills development, both east and west of Corral Hollow Road between Interstate 580 and the California Aqueduct.
