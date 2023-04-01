Pace of northward growth picked up100 years ago

In the years after World War I, in the early 1920s, Tracy’s attention shifted away from building a new city hall and high school building in town and developing irrigation systems in the surrounding farmland.
The attention refocused on building houses, mostly in subdivisions north of 11th Street, originally known as “the county highway.”
The first housing development north of 11th street was called Rosedale, which was started in 1923 on onetime Parker Ranch property bounded by Bessie, Highland and Adam Street.
Adam Street, Parker Avenue and Bessie Avenue have carried Parker family names to this day.
Adam Parker died in 1916 after moving the family home in 1904 from near the river to Tracy.
A landmark of the post WWI housing boom north of 11th Street was the decision in 1923 of the Parker Estate to sell off its last piece of land and turn over development to several Stockton-based real estate firms.
It was exactly a century ago — the fourth week of March, 1923 — that the Adam Parker Estate’s last land holdings on what was then Tracy’s north side was sold off.
Of the final 350 acres of Parker Ranch farmland extending north from 11th Street put up for sale, only a three-acre parcel on the what later became the southwest corner of Holly Drive and West 12th Street was retained by the Adam Parker Estate as a site for two Parker family homes. Today, only a single tree remains on the vacant property.
The last Parker property was sold for $85,000 to the Stockton real estate firm of Eaton and Buckley (giving Eaton Avenue its name), which then sold the property to Stockton real estate broker C. C House.
Tracy Press Editor and Publisher Henry Hull reported in Press edition of March 31, 1923:
“From relatives of the deceased Adam Parker, it is learned that the land came into the Parker possession sometime along about 1902 or 1903. In 1904, Adam Parker moved the home from his ranch over on the river to Tracy.”
Hull said the new owners of the land are contemplating “sub-dividing it into smaller tracts and putting more families on it.”
C.C. House decided to do just that, creating what became La Bonita Park subdivision on the former Parker north-of-11th Street property that included 12th Street and Highland Avenue and bounded on the east by Bessie Avenue, on the west by the West Side Irrigation District ditch and on the north by Eaton Avenue, then Tracy’s north city limits.
House and his Tracy sales manager, C.E. “Pete” Ritter, continued developing property from Eaton Avenue, northward to Beverly, Carlton, Lowell, Emerson and Whittier.
That property, for which the City of Tracy provided water but not sewage services, became known as Parker Acres. Many of the lots purchased by home builders extended 200 feet in depth. Parker Acres was annexed to the City of Tracy in 1944, after which sewage lines were installed and streets paved.
My family’s home, purchased in 1938, was on Wall Street between Beverly and Carlton. It was “the neighborhood” where I grew up and for which I have great memories.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
