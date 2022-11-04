Campaign disclosure forms filed with Tracy City Hall and the California Secretary of State last week and this week show that a political action committee that appears to be based in San Francisco, supported by another political action committee based in Washington D.C., has spent more than $19,000 to oppose three local candidates.
Though Central Valley Victory PAC got some of its money from local sources prior to this year’s campaign, according to disclosure forms filed last month with the California Secretary of State’s office, another disclosure form filed this week show that a Washington D.C.-based group is a major backer of the PAC.
An independent expenditure report, Form 496, filed on Oct. 14 with the Tracy City Clerk, shows that Central Valley Victory PAC lists $9,701.29 spent on campaign literature opposing City Council candidate Dan Evans. The group’s name appears on mailers sent out across Tracy in the past couple of weeks in opposition to Evans, mayoral candidate Eleassia Davis and council candidate Alice English, stating that the three candidates are aligned with right-wing extremist ideology. All three have stated on their social media sites that statements on the fliers are false.
The Cal-Access portal on the Secretary of State website lists contributions to the group totaling $3,605 since Oct. 2021, including $2,000 from Service Employees International Union Local 1021, and William Muetzenberg for City Council 2020. The contribution from Muetzenberg’s 2020 campaign was recorded on Dec. 30, 2021, before Davis, English and Evans announced their intention to run for local office in March of this year. The SEIU contribution was recorded on April 11 of this year.
State forms also list the group has having an ending cash balance of $3,550.85 after the expenditure on flyers.
The form filed with the Tracy City Clerk’s office has the group listing a San Francisco address and phone number for a campaign disclosure, compliance and consulting firm, where a woman answering the phone said she would forward a message to a representative of Central Valley Victory, though the Tracy Press has not received a return phone call.
While there was a discrepancy between money raised and money spent, Jay Wierenga, communications director for the California Fair Political Practices Commission, said, “It is not unusual or improper for any committee to spend more than they take in, but all required reporting of contributions and expenditures still has to be followed.”
On Tuesday an additional Form 496 was filed at Tracy City Hall, stating that Central Valley Victory had received a contribution on Oct. 24 of $43,800 from PAC+, a Washington D.C.-based group. The Cal Access site did not list any information on contributions received for PAC+.
In addition to the form listing the $9,701.29 for fliers, Central Valley Victory filed forms listing a total of $9,500 spent on phone banking, divided three ways, opposing Davis, English and Evans.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
