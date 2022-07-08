Editor,
The Tracy Breakfast Lions Club would like to thank the people and organizations that without their input and influence, we would not be able to say that the most-recent “Pancakes in the Park” breakfast event on the Fourth of July was the roaring success that it was.
With close to 800 breakfasts served starting at 6 a.m. at Lincoln Park, the tradition continued as it has for the past 40 years.
To Sam Matthews, publisher emeritus of the Tracy Press, and Bob Brownne, Press managing editor, along with the Tracy City Center Association, Tracy Chamber of Commerce and all those people who were involved, the Lions Club would like to say thank you. Your efforts to keep our tradition going are to be commended.
Sam Matthews’ article covering the Lincoln Park events cleared up any confusion as to the time and location for our Tracy residents to gather.
Breakfast early birds began showing up at 5:45 a.m. on the morning of the Fourth, and the line continued on until close at 10 a.m. when families moved on to watch the parade that began at 10th and B streets in downtown Tracy.
Again, we want to say Thank You from all the members of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
Roy Hawkins, Communications Director, Tracy Lions Club
