An early morning balloon launch, pancakes, a patriotic parade and a new drone show will highlight Tracy’s Fourth of July celebration this year.
Maria Valenzuela, CEO of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, said the Fourth of July festivities, co-hosted by the chamber, the City of Tracy and the Tracy City Center Association, will feature a patriotic drone show.
“We have partnered with the city of Tracy and went toward the drone show because everyone knows we don’t have enough space to be able to launch fireworks with an ample safety zone,” Valenzuela said. The drone show replaces the traditional fireworks display, and features lighted aerial drones that fly in patterns choreographed to music.
For years the fireworks show had been launched from a section of the old Heinz factory next to Tracy High until safety concerns forced the pyrotechnics show to move across town to a field across from Kimball High on Lammers Road. Valenzuela said there were still several safety concerns on both her and the city’s behalf that led to the decision to move to the drone show for this year.
Independence Day festivities kick off with a balloon launch, weather permitting, at 6 a.m. from Lincoln Park.
“They will be showing up at 6 a.m. and hopefully it’s not too windy this year and they can take off,” Valenzuela said.
Along with the balloons the Tracy Breakfast Lions will join in the morning fun at the park serving flapjacks and sausages at their annual pancake breakfast starting at 6 a.m.
The celebration moves to downtown Tracy as the Tracy City Center Association holds the 4th of July Parade starting at 10 a.m.
Katie Moreno with TCCA said more than 40 entries are scheduled for the parade which begins at 10th and B streets and travels down to Central Avenue where it turns south and heads to the Front Street Plaza on Sixth Street.
Parade watchers can bring their chairs to view the entries as they head along 10th Street and Central Avenue. As the parade ends at Front Street Plaza, family activities will begin, including Kona Ice and a face painter will get underway.
As evening falls Tracy’s Fourth of July celebration concludes with the drone show at Tracy’s High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium, with gates opening at 7 p.m.
“Drone shows are the future I think, other cities are going toward that as well. It’s something easier, exciting, the whole family can enjoy and that’s the new era approaching us,” Valenzuela said.
Visitors to the stadium will be seated only in the home bleachers at the stadium but Valenzuela said the show would also be visible to people watching from Lincoln Park.
The show will feature hundreds of drones flying as they create pictures and patterns with their lights. The show is expected to last approximately 20 minutes, the same length as the fireworks shows.
Sparkles and Ravioli will have children’s entertainment before the drone show which is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Tickets for the drone show go on sale today , $5 for adults and $2 for children up to 12-years-old and seniors.
For questions or tickets contact the chamber at (209) 835-2131 or info@tracychamber.org.
