Parents and students in Tracy joined others across the state protesting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate by not heading into school to hold demonstrations on Monday.
Billed as a statewide school walkout, the protest was held in opposition to the vaccine mandate announced on Oct. 1 that would require students in all California schools to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enroll in school. The vaccine would be added to the list of immunizations required by law to attend in-person classes for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
About 25 people held signs in protest at the corner of Lowell Avenue and Corral Hollow Road outside the Tracy Unified School District offices on Monday morning as they joined in the state-wide demonstration, with another 10 in front of the Jefferson School District administrative building on Whispering Wind Dr.
Moria Blea, an ambassador to San Joaquin County on behalf of the California Children’s Health Defense said in a statement that “many legislators are displaying a heavy-handed vaccine passports and mandates that trample on religious, parental and human rights.”
The statement also said “vaccine programs are failing citizens/businesses on a multi-level front. Including giving little deference to individual choice, bodily integrity and depriving parents of the discretion to act in their own children’s best interests.”
Later in the morning thousands of people joined a protest outside the State Capitol in Sacramento at a rally against the vaccine mandate.
Flyers for the statewide protest encouraged parents to keep their children away from school for the day and not report them as sick, but that their absence was in protest of the mandate.
