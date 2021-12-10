San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park gave her usual COVID-19 update to show how the county has been faring against the coronavirus as well as give some insight on the new omicron variant that has been labeled as a “variant of concern” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Park let the board know that the Delta variant was still the primary COVID-19 variant that is infecting residents in both the county and the state and that more research about the omicron variant was still needed before having a full understanding on how it will affect residents, primarily those in older age demographic groups and those with comorbidities.
“Of course, number-one on everyone's mind is how easily does it spread? In other words, on the transmissibility, and we do believe that it's very likely that it's more transmissible than prior SARS-CoV-2 viruses. How it compares to Delta and whether it's more contagious than Delta, we believe that it might be but we have not proven that yet. It seems to be at least as contagious as Delta,” said Park.
How rapidly the Omicron variant spread in African regions, where it was first detected, are one of the concerning factors researchers are observing while collecting data on this new variant.
Park said the other question many are wondering is how much more severe the Omicron variant is compared to the Delta variant.
“This is a very honest question. Again, lots of anecdotal stories coming out of South Africa. As this virus is still so new, we need to continue to collect data. You will hear that those people who have had it have had mild disease -- perhaps no loss of taste or smell compared to other variants -- but more of the fatigue might be a factor. But we just don't know. And so we need more time to study how this happens,” said Park.
“In South Africa, there's mostly a very young population. And where this started is a very young population. And so they tend to be healthier and tend to not need hospitalization. And as it spreads, we are more concerned about our older populations, and how this might affect other areas of the world globally as this variant moves on.”
Though to what degree is still in question of its efficacy, Park said current science supports that currently approved COVID-19 vaccines do have some resistance against the new strain. She also said that scientists are studying if current treatments like monoclonal antibody infusions will be effective against the new strain. The Omicron variant is also still detectable with both PCR and rapid antigen COVID testing.
Park said she empathized with the board when they mentioned that people no longer cared and were convinced that the COVID-19 virus was never going away. She reiterated to the board that this was a pandemic and that there simply was no overnight fix, stressing that the mitigation methods put in place such as masking, washing hands, staying home if you’re sick, getting tested and vaccinations were the key to ending the pandemic sooner.
“I don't think this virus is going away, per se completely. We're never going to eradicate this virus. But we're trying to get to the point where it is like the flu, where it's an endemic and not a pandemic. But it's not going away,” Park said.
“Yes, vaccinated people can transmit it. Of course, if you have COVID, and you're coughing, you can transmit COVID to others, vaccinated or not. However, what we do know is that vaccinated people are seven times less likely to even get COVID. So they're less likely to transmit simply by the fact that they're less likely to now get it. So you know, that's kind of a misunderstanding (vaccinations aren’t effective), and people use that. But vaccination will still help to decrease transmission rates overall.”
In San Joaquin County there have been a total of 103,449 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,839 deaths. The current positivity case rate is 9.8 per 100,000 per day, with a positivity rate of 3.4%. Seventy-two people are currently hospitalized, with 31 of those patients in the ICU.
Tracy has had 52 new COVID-19 cases this week and one death. No cases of Omicron have yet been detected in San Joaquin County.
• contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.