Editor,
In the Tracy Press (Dec. 23) I read that the City Manager, Michael Rogers reported that “The Junction”, a four-story, mixed-use building -- street level commercial spaces and 45 apartments -- has gained city staff approval.
My question is, where the parking will be for the 45 new apartments? There will be at least 45 parking spaces needed for the tenants for one automobile per apartment. Plus, visitor spaces, not to mention the spaces for the customer and owners of the on-street business.
Yes, there is a parking lot available on Sixth Street now. It is used by of the customers of the surrounding business because there is not enough parking now!
Many events take place in this area. Every Saturday the Farmers Market takes place and parking is at a premium at this event. That same parking lot is always full during this event. Then you have parades that take place where they begin or end in this area, not to mention the Friday Night Block Parties that happen during the summer. The Patrons of the Grand Theater also use this parking lot.
There is another apartment complex at the corner of Sixth and D streets. These residents have very difficult time finding parking spaces for themselves and their guests. They usually take the parking wherever they can find it in the surrounding area. That means business like Magellan’s, Popo’s, Elaines’ Boutique, Cose and Associates, The Moose, and others don’t have parking for their customers.
Luckily there is parking in the commuter parking across the street, if they are lucky enough to find some. I wonder how the commercial tenants of “The Junction” will take to having their potential customers not have adequate parking available. I hope the city of Tracy will find a solution to this problem before “The Junction” is built!
Stephen Ridolfi, Tracy
