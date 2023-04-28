The city of Tracy’s employee of the month for April is Lauren Repetto, a recreation coordinator with the Parks and Recreation Department.
Repetto has been with the city since 2015, when she started as a part-time recreation leader. She was promoted to her current position in 2017. Acting City Manager Midori Lichtwardt noted that Repetto is leader and mentor within her department, as demonstrated by her interactions with volunteers, contractors and community members.
“Lauren takes her job very seriously yet has fun at the same time, to make sure everything runs smoothly,” Lichtwardt said, adding that she is responsible for planning, coordinating and marketing of the department’s events, including community favorites like the summer block parties, Blues, Brews & BBQ and girls night out events.
Repetto is a Tracy native and the daughter of the city’s longest-serving employee, Community Preservation Manager Ana Contreras, who has been with the city since 1978.
Repetto said she grateful for the supportive atmosphere in her department.
“I am blessed to come into work every single day and give back in what feels like a very small way to my hometown and to community, because it has given back to me throughout the years, throughout my life, so greatly,” she said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
