The city of Tracy Employee of the Month for February is Andrea Pedigo, who received the award from Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers at Tuesday’s Tracy City Council meeting.
“This is an area and time of the agenda that I truly do enjoy because it really shows that there’s people of compassion that work within the city who go above and beyond just trying to collect a paycheck,” Rogers said.
Pedigo began her career with the city in February 2019 as an executive assistant for the Parks and Recreation Department.
In her role she supports the director of Parks and Recreation and the management staff by overseeing administrative operations and other functions of the department and is the liaison for the Parks and Community Services Commission.
“Andrea is the ultimate professional. Since her very first day of employment she has provided superior service both internally and externally,” Rogers said. “One of Andrea’s best qualities is that she is always willing to step in and help fellow employees whether they are in her department or not.”
He said she’s consistently assisted and mentored staff in other departments by covering the front desk for development services and helping staff navigate through tough questions from the public.
“Andrea is a great public servant and she puts the city at the top of her priority list and is a great asset to the parks and Recreation Department, but not only to Parks and Rec department but to the city.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
