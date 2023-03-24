The Tracy Parks and Community Services Commission has an opening for one new member.
The new commissioner would replace Lori Souza, who resigned because she is moving out of the area. Her term expires on Jan. 31, 2024.
The five-member commission advises the Tracy City Council on recreation and facility master planning and development, establishes rules and regulations governing the conduct of recreation programs and activities of persons in all parks, holds public hearings on recreation programming and facility usage, and conducts investigations and surveys to collect facts and data concerning recreation programs.
The commission is responsible for rules pertaining to use of the parks, and will hear appeals of park permits issued or denied by the Parks and Community Services Department Director. The commission may establish rates, charges and deposits for the use the city’s facilities. It also reviews grants, facility development and design, and recreation programs.
The Parks and Community Services Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, and commissioners are paid $50 per-meeting, up to $100 per-month.
Applications are due by 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and the Tracy City Council will review applications and make the appointment at an upcoming city council meeting. Application forms are available at: City Clerk’s Office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, by calling (209) 831-6101, or on the city’s website: www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.