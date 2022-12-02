A man convicted in a local torture case from 2008 is due for another hearing today.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Board of Parole Hearings will hold a rescission hearing to reconsider the parole of Anthony Vincent Waiters. Waiters, 43, was sentenced in 2010 to 11 years to life in prison for his role in the illegal imprisonment and assault of a teenage boy in a Tennis Lane home from 2007 to 2008.
The teen was held captive and subjected to increasingly violent abuse until, fearing for his life, he escaped the house in December 2008. Waiters was one of four people arrested and charged. The three others pleaded guilty to multiple felonies and are serving their prison sentences. The earliest possible parole date for any of them will be 2030.
Waiters was granted parole in March, the first time he became eligible for parole, and was scheduled to be released from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione in August. San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, protesting Waiters’ pending release.
An en banc referral in August gave Verber Salazar, Deputy DA Angela Hayes, who prosecuted the case, and members of the victim’s family a chance to speak out against Waiters’ proposed release. As a result the Board of Parole Hearings recommended the rescission hearing.
Today’s hearing will be held via video conference, and will not be open to the public. Waiters can appear through video conference and can be represented by an attorney. The only witnesses allowed will be those who have been subpoenaed. A person from the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office will also be allowed to attend.
