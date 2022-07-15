Editor,
Joe Vieira’s letter about my right to life was a real doozy. He takes exception to “my right to life may overrule your right to own a gun” statement. I never thought I’d see the day when someone felt my right to life was inferior to his right to own a gun. Mr. Vieira are you actually saying I should die? How many people must die for you to feel like a man? What a sad world we live in.
I won’t go into all the other claptrap Mr. Vieira spouts. I mean who would ever justify gun deaths by citing abortion? What is it, tit for tat?
Just ponder this Mr. Vieira, the United States is an outlier in gun deaths per 100,000 people, far outpacing many backward countries. Every other civilized nation on this planet has identified the problem and taken steps to reduce gun violence. And it works.
Just remember the gun(s) used in Uvalde, in Highland Park, used in so many mass shootings were legally bought. Do you really believe those that lost loved ones think their sacrifice was worth it? Do you really think their sacrifice justifies your desire for a weapon of mass destruction? As we used to say, you’re either part of the solution or you’re part of the problem. You sir are part of the problem.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
