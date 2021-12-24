Editor,
To whom it may concern at “Tracy Hills/Tracy New Town”
Recently you made a request for suggestions to name a regional park in Tracy Hills. There is an individual being overlooked by time that was the Original Founder of this project.
Art Sasser was a man of vision and deeply grounded in Tracy and agribusiness for 80-plus years. He was very concerned that urban sprawl would destroy the valley floor, some of the last and greatest soil in the world.
He created Tracy Hills for that exact purpose. His adopted motto was “Under All is Land.” He started with 750 acres on Corral Hollow Road that he received in lieu of a real estate commission.
First he annexed it to the City of Tracy. He had the vision to purchase a delta island water district, returning the island to its natural habitat and diverting the water to the unfarmable arid foothill lands. He also renegotiated options to assure the expansion of the project to 4,000 acres. He spent many expensive years carrying the project through the maze of governmental requirements.
Sadly, he couldn’t see this come to reality in his time. However, he will always be a huge part of this land. Sasser Family Park would be nice.
Thank you in advance for your studied consideration.
Randy Sasser, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.