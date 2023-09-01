HealthForce Partners has announced a scholarship initiative with plans to award more than $400,000 in scholarships to over 30 local students pursuing education and careers in behavioral health, social work, and clinical, marriage and family counseling.
HealthForce Partners is collaborating with the University of the Pacific and Stanislaus State University to provide scholarships to students pursuing master’s degrees in San Joaquin County.
Christina Gilbert, HealthForce Partners County Director, notes that San Joaquin Behavioral Health Workforce Partnership aims to address the shortage of behavioral healthcare workers in San Joaquin County.
“We are fully aligned with the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors’ vision of being community leaders in both service and innovation, and are proud to contribute to that vision through our scholarship program,” Gilbert said.
Scholarships with the University of the Pacific will be awarded annually for the next two years to students in the School of Health Sciences, Master of Social Work program, and the Benerd College’s Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology program.
Scholarships through Stanislaus State University will be awarded this upcoming academic year in various programs, including Master of Social Work, Master of Science in Psychology, Marriage and Family Therapy, and Masters of Arts in Counseling.
Additionally, HealthForce Partners will also work with San Joaquin Delta college to cover associated costs with uniforms for students in the Psychiatric Technician program this year, with plans to continue in 2024.
More information is at www.healthforcepartners.net.
