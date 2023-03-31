For Rabbi Levi Meijers holidays aren’t just a time to celebrate. They’re a time to learn about history, specifically, the history of the relationship between God and his people.
In those lessons even the most humble things are filled with meaning. So when Meijers talks about Passover, which begins on April 5 and continues through April 13, he talks about Matzah. The traditional flat, unleavened bread is more than just an item served during the Passover Seder.
“We eat the Matzah to commemorate the miracle of becoming free and serving God,” Meijers said.
When his congregation Chabad of Tracy, hosts its Passover Seder at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Meijers expects this traditional Jewish staple will evoke the story from Exodus of Moses leading his people to freedom after generations of slavery.
“Jewish tradition is that God told the people, he said ‘I’m going to take you out of Egypt so you can serve me,’” Meijers said. “The focus here is the Jews heading to Mount Sinai to receive the 10 Commandments and dedicate their lives to a higher purpose, to God.”
“The highlight is not that we’re not slaves anymore. It’s that we’re free in a sense, not that we can do whatever we want, but we have guidance.”
“We’re kind of like children in a certain sense, and God gives us guidance. He gives us the Torah. He gives us values, direction, and makes us a free people. That’s what makes it such a highlight in Judaism.”
When that freedom finally came, it came suddenly, with no time for the Jewish people to prepare for their journey out of Egypt.
“He smites the Egyptians with 10 plagues until finally, by the horror of the last plague, the death of the first born, Pharoah’s heart weakens, and he tells Moses, take all of these people, take your cattle, take everything. Just go.”
As Pharoah rushed the Jewish people out of Egypt there was no time to let the bread rise before baking it, so what they ended up with was the flat unleavened Matzah.
“The Matzah represents humbleness, which is a very important part of being a good person and serving God,” Meijers said. “The Matzah is flat and doesn’t rise. It stays humble.”
While Matzah is available in supermarkets, Meijers notes that Jewish culinary rules are very specific about how it should be prepared for Passover, which is why he will special order it for the people in his congregation and their guests.
For example, the grain and flour must not get wet or come in contact with water between the time it is harvested from the field and prepared for baking.
“In the bakery traditionally there are 18 minutes when the flour and water come together, rolled together and baked until it comes out of the oven,” he said.
This type of bread, as well as bitter herbs in the food, all are there to prompt people to ask questions about the food served during the Passover Seder.
“It’s important that we take this opportunity in our tradition to teach. Judaism stems from asking questions. Judaism believes very strongly that it’s a good thing to ask questions. It’s the biggest blessing that we’re able to ask questions. We’re meant to try to understand as much as we can,” Meijers said.
He added that people interested in the local Passover Seder should RSVP for Chabad of Tracy’s event.
Since Meijers and his wife Faigy established Chabad of Tracy in late 2020 the congregation has continued to grow.
“We know roughly 70 families, 75 families in Tracy that are Jewish, that we’ve found over time,” he said. “People get together what happens is, everybody finds out, those two know another two, and it builds a beautiful community. We keep on bumping into more Jewish families.”
