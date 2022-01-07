As of Wednesday, California has confirmed 5,480,265 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic nearly 2 years ago, with an initial summertime surge in 2020 and a more profound surge last winter. After a decline this past summer to the lowest levels since spring of 2020 the number of new cases grew again this past summer.
Now after a slight decline the Omicron variant appears to be driving the biggest surge yet. The California Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that the state is averaging 28,697 new cases per-day.
That represents an increase of nearly triple the number of new daily cases from less than 2 weeks ago. As of the end of November the state was reporting a 7-day average of less than 5,000 new cases per-day, and by the last week of December the state was reporting a 7-day average of about 10,000 new cases per-day.
Hospitalizations statewide are on the rise as well. This week the state reported 8,032 people with COVID-19 in hospitals statewide. That figure is approaching the number of hospitalizations from the most recent summertime peak, 8,766, from the end of August.
Statistics on deaths from COVID-19 remain stable, though. By November the state started seeing a 7-day average of fewer than 100 deaths per-day and that figure has remained below 100 since then. As of Wednesday the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths was 45, according to the state health department.
San Joaquin County has recorded 110,374 cases since the start of the pandemic nearly 2 years ago, with 1,911 confirmed deaths.
The 7-day average for new cases has jumped from less than 100 per-day in mid-December to nearly 550 per-day as of the start of this week, with the rate of new cases per-day doubling in the past week.
The number of people requiring hospitalization has declined from its summertime peak, but the 107 hospitalizations reported on Monday is a slight increase over last week.
Deaths continue on a slight decline, with a summertime peak on the 7-day average of about five to six per-day in early September to less than two per-day since the last week of November.
