A pedestrian was struck and killed while running across State Route 132 last week.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said at 7:39 p.m. on Feb. 14 a 37-year-old Modesto woman was driving a 2016 black Toyota Rav 4 heading eastbound just east of Greenwood Road at about 65 mph when a pedestrian described as male in his late teens to early 20’s attempted to run across the highway.
According the CHP the pedestrian was on the south shoulder of 132 when he tried to run north across the lane eastbound lane.
The pedestrian ran directly in front of the RAV 4 and the driver swerved to the left to try and avoid him but the hit the pedestrian with the right front portion of her car.
The pedestrian was airlifted to San Joaquin General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
CHP did not release the name of the victim and said his exact age is unknown at this time. The woman was not arrested or cited and the accident is under investigation.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.