A 78-year-old Tracy man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard Sunday morning.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s office identified the man on Monday as Jerry Venaas.
Sgt Mario Ysit said police were called to a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of the roadway at around 9:30 a.m.
Police found Venaas with what Ysit described as critical injuries. Officers, firefighters and medics gave life-saving measures but he was declared dead at the scene.
The northbound lanes of Tracy Boulevard were closed just north of Valpico Road for about five hours as officers investigated the collision.
The police department’s Traffic Safety Unit was called to the scene and took over the investigation of the fatality.
Ysit said the driver involved in the collision stopped and was cooperating in the investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the crash is asked to call officer Dave Allen at 831-6691.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
