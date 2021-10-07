A man was struck and killed by an automobile on East 11th Street east of Chrisman Road Tuesday evening.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said officers were alerted to an accident with a pedestrian struck by an automobile at 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 11th Street near Chrisman Road.
Officers arriving at the scene found a man believed to be a Tracy resident in his late 50s with severe injuries from the collision.
Police, along with fire and ambulance crews, began life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver involved in the accident remained at the scene and called 9-1-1 to report the collision. Police say the driver is cooperating in the investigation.
The roadway was closed the police department’s traffic unit was called out to investigate the crash scene.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released pending identification by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s office.
The collision is still under investigation. If anyone saw it or can provide any information, they can contact Officer Alberto Perez at 209-831-6634 or Sgt. Joel Petty at 209-831-6505.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
