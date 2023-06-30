Rison Pereira, Kimball High Class of 2021, and a junior at University of Dubuque in Iowa, was named to that university’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
Pereira was Kimball High’s Male Athlete of the year for 2020-21 and was a standout in track and field and cross country. He continues to compete in those sports at University of Dubuque while studying aviation management.
Full-time students who have earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term and earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above, with no incomplete grades, are named to the Dean's List.
The University of Dubuque is a private, coed university founded in 1852 that offers undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees.
• If you have news for Accolades, send it to tpourtown@tracypress.com or drop off a note at the Tracy Press, 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 203.
