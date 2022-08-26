Dear Editor:
In response to Mr. Kerst’s letter (Your Voice, Aug. 19) Mr. Kerst left out very pertinent information regarding the current economic environment. While Mr. Kerst quoted some interesting sources, I was surprised that he didn’t mention the real sources of our current inflation.
The fact that the western world is in serious conflict with Russia in Ukraine wasn’t mentioned. Our nation along with allies have taken a strong stand against Russia’s exports of oil to the world. This has caused a temporary shortage in the supply causing prices to rise. Our President made the decision to release government oil reserves to help bring the costs down.
Mr. Kerst seem to ignore the fact that fuel affects every aspect of our economy. As fuel prices rise, so does the costs of manufacturing, farming, and transporting products. That is why the oil companies have been making record profits.
Mr. Kerst seem to ignore the fact that while we are at record lows in unemployment and incomes have risen, we are experiencing a severe shortage in the labor market. With a broken immigration policy, the COVID pandemic and increased consumer demand, this shortage has put increased pressure on prices.
The inflation exists in every country around the world. America’s rate of inflation is lower than most industrial countries. Mr. Kerst didn’t seem to have any suggestions on how to resolve inflation, and he fails to understand the recent Inflation Reduction Act. This act will not cause our biomedical companies to stop producing medicine and to stop making record profits. It will not keep the oil companies from making record profits and gouging consumers.
This Act will help families to obtain medical treatment. People will not die, because it will produce cleaner air and water by expanding cleaner energy. It will produce good jobs. It will help States deal with the extreme effects of Climate Change. It will reduce the national debt. Our congressman Josh Harder, who is well-educated in the workings of our economy, made the right decision to support President Biden and our Country.
Patricia Howell, Tracy
