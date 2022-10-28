Pet of the Week

Haagen is a female, 7-month-old black domestic short hair cat and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Haagen has been at the shelter for 147 days and is ready to go to a new home today. She is affectionate and friendly and loves to snuggle. She is is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
