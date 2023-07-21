Pet of the Week

Boots at the Tracy Animal Shelter

Boots is a male, 10-year-old black and tan German Shepherd available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Boots has been at the shelter for 82 days and is ready to go to a new home today. This senior Shepherd is such a gentlemen! He is very sweet and affectionate, neutered and is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.

