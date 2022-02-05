Marca is a 7-month-old black and white pit bull mastiff mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Marca is interactive with children, loves treats and is up to date on all of her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call (209) 831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
