Pet of the Week

This is either the Easter Puppy or this is Lacy, a female, 8-year-old tricolor Australian Shepherd available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Lacy has been at the shelter for 36 days and is looking for a new home. She is super sweet and docile and gets along well with new people and other dogs. She is spayed and is up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
