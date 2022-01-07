Turkey is a 3-year-old spayed domestic medium-hair calico available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Turkey is affectionate and playful and plays great with other cats. She is up to date on vaccinations and only costs $22 to adopt. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
