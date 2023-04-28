Pet of the Week

Big Boy is a male, 1-year and 10 months-old brown, brindle and white Pit Bull mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Big Boy has been at the shelter for 42 days and is looking for a new home. He is an easy going guy and affectionate with staff at the shelter. He is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
