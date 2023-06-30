Pet of the Week

Isabel is a female, 6-month-old white and black Australian Cattle Dog mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Isabel has been at the shelter for eight days and is looking for a new home. She is playful and curious and loves affection. She is up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
