Pet of the Week

Sasha is a female, 14-month-old brown and white American Staffordshire mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Sasha has been at the shelter for 62 days and is looking for a new home. She is very sweet and affectionate to those she trusts and she loves to play. She is current on her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
