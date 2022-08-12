Pet of the Week

Mesa is a male, 1-year-old brown brindle Siberian husky and Akita mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This fellow is friendly and playful and loves to go out on walks. He is up to date on his vaccinations and looking for a new home. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
