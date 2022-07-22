Wrangell is a male, 3-month-old domestic shorthair gray tabby and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This little guy is ready for snuggles. He is affectionate and playful, up to date om all his vaccinations and is ready to head to a new home. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
