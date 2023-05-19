Pet of the Week

Kringle is a male, 3-year-old tan and white Jindo/German Shepherd mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Kringle has been at the shelter for 158 days and is looking for a new home. He is reserved but playful at the same time with good excitable energy. He is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations and ready to go home on the same day. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
