Pudding is a 6-year-old male brown and tan Chihuahua available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Pudding is ready for fun. He is affectionate, friendly and eager to please. Pudding is up to date on his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
