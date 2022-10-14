Pet of the Week

Terri is a female, 2-year-old cream and white Canaan mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Terri has been at the shelter for 45 days and is ready for a new home. She is friendly and playful and knows many commands and tricks including sit, down, shake, high five, jump, drop and fetch – she does it all! She is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
