Sally is a 2-month-old female white and brown Snowshoe kitten available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Sally is friendly, playful and super sweet. She plays well with other cats and is always ready to snuggle. Sally is vaccinated and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
