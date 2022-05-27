Simon is a 1-year, 7-month old neutered male black and white pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Simon is a playful and energetic boy that likes his treats and loves to play with toys. He is up to date on all his vaccinations, and he is ready to go home. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
