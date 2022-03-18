Baylor is a 3-year-old female gray pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This friendly girl is gentle and kind and is up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
